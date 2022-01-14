Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Applications are open for students to apply for university registration fee assistance from the #R10GoesALongWay initiative.
The initiative is open to anyone working to fund their own studies who don’t qualify for NSFAS assistance and who haven’t managed to secure a bursary from a public or private institution.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane for more details.
We urge all the students that are actually struggling and they know that they're going to have challenges of being able to pay their registration fees to go to our website fundifoundation.org in order to apply for assistance.Makgau Dibakwane, Chief Financial Officer - Fundi
The application process has been open since 15 December and closes on 15 January. They should have their proof of acceptance for an undergrad qualification ready.Makgau Dibakwane, Chief Financial Officer - Fundi
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_112035182_group-of-graduates-during-commencement-concept-education-congratulation-in-university-graduation-cer.html
More from Local
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings.Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal farmers frustrated as rain destroys crops and livestock
Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso gives an update on the heavy rains that affected farming in the province.Read More
Phumzile van Damme: It was incredibly difficult to be young, black, female in DA
Former Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme speaks about her childhood, career and aspirations. She says the party changed when John Steenhuisen was elected, it became like some sort of a cult.Read More