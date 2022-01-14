Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative





Applications are open for students to apply for university registration fee assistance from the #R10GoesALongWay initiative.

The initiative is open to anyone working to fund their own studies who don’t qualify for NSFAS assistance and who haven’t managed to secure a bursary from a public or private institution.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane for more details.

We urge all the students that are actually struggling and they know that they're going to have challenges of being able to pay their registration fees to go to our website fundifoundation.org in order to apply for assistance. Makgau Dibakwane, Chief Financial Officer - Fundi

The application process has been open since 15 December and closes on 15 January. They should have their proof of acceptance for an undergrad qualification ready. Makgau Dibakwane, Chief Financial Officer - Fundi

