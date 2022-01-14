Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
The number of high-profile kidnappings for ransom is severely underreported in South Africa, this is according to crime researchers.
The research suggests that this is due to threats to family members.
According to police crime statistics, over 6,500 kidnappings took place in the country between April 2019 to March 2020.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers at this.
Because of the nature of the crime is it probably reported wrongly in many instances. In 2019 we have about 18 kidnappings per day and in the first half of 2021, we have about 25 kidnappings per day.Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Chair of the Board and former Executive Director - Institute for Security Studies
The nature of the crime means it is often wrongly captured by police and other data so that is a second big problem on the data and who we capture it. We know that there are some issues with police data.Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Chair of the Board and former Executive Director - Institute for Security Studies
Organised crime in South Africa is increasing.Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Chair of the Board and former Executive Director - Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the full interview below:
