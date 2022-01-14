WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

A woman asked TikTok to help her find a man she met at the beach while on vacation.

As the video gained traction, the wife of the mysterious man reached out to her.

Watch the video below and the response from the wife:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: