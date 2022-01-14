A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022





The Cape's favourite seaside, sunset music concert, Moonstruck, is back this February thanks to CapeTalk and Simply Asia.

Simply Asia is partnering with CapeTalk to present Moonstruck for the fifth year in a row serving great music and great tastes with an even more impressive sunset.

An all-star cast in the form of The Lady Day Big Band will be streamed live from the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday 12 February from 6.30pm until 8pm.

You can also start 2022 by making a difference to an organisation crucial to keeping South Africans safe in the water. When registering for your free ticket, you have the opportunity to donate to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). If you do choose to donate, our generous sponsor Simply Asia will gift you the value of your donation in loyalty points.

Make Moonstruck 2022 a date - register here for your free ticket to attend virtually!