Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms





Australia's government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time.

The country now seeks to deport Djokovic after he arrived in the country without a COVID-19 vaccine.

The cancellation effectively means Djokovic would be barred from a new Australian visa for three years, except under certain circumstances.

This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril.