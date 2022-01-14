No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power





Mop up operations is underway at Lotus substation following a fire at one of the feederboards.

The fire caused power outages affecting Zakariya Park, Vlakfontein, Hospital Hills and parts of Lenasia South.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire was caused by lightning.

The fire started around midnight and the whole feederboard from one of the transformers was basically razed down that is why there are areas in the south without power. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Unfortunately, we don't have the ETR currently as to when the electricity will be restored. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

