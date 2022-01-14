No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
Mop up operations is underway at Lotus substation following a fire at one of the feederboards.
The fire caused power outages affecting Zakariya Park, Vlakfontein, Hospital Hills and parts of Lenasia South.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire was caused by lightning.
The fire started around midnight and the whole feederboard from one of the transformers was basically razed down that is why there are areas in the south without power.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
Unfortunately, we don't have the ETR currently as to when the electricity will be restored.Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power
#LotusOutage— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 14, 2022
City Power is attending to an outage at Lotus Substation.
Affected areas:
Zakariya Park
Vlakfontein
Hospital Hills
Parts of Lenasia South #JoburgUpdates ^IL pic.twitter.com/HHgYp9sPtB
MMC @MichaelSun168 has arrived at Lotus Substation where a feederboard burnt down overnight.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 14, 2022
The MMC is getting a debrief from City Power management led by Acting CEO Ms Tshifularo Mashava. pic.twitter.com/lhYBErbunc
#LotusOutage— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) January 14, 2022
Mop up operations have started following the fire at one of the feederboards at Lotus substation.
The feederboard was completely razed to the ground after the fire suspected to have been caused by lightning.
Alternatives to restore are on are being looked at. pic.twitter.com/otlFlsRO84
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37170559_candle-light-shine-on-incandescent-bulb-no-electricity-makes-electrical-equipment-useless.html?vti=mle47vc9i9wevwqixh-1-11
