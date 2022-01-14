I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding





South African blues-rock musician Ross van den Heever, known professionally as Ross Harding, is known for his fusion of blues and hard rock music with strong elements of grunge and 90's rock, displaying a rich and versatile vocal tone as a singer, and accomplishment as a guitarist, according to musicinafrica.net.

His songwriting style blends classic rock, blues, alternative, grunge and hard rock.

In 2017 Harding formed the blues-rock band, Black Harbour, with fellow musician and friend Kevin Hughes, and has made local and international progress performing, touring, and recording with Black Harbour.

Since then he has focused on his career as a solo musician, performing both as a solo acoustic artist as well as with his full band.

His debut solo record, Rest & Resurrection, was released in 2021.

My surname is actually Van den Heever, which gets confused often. Harding seemed like something that rolls off the tongue a little easier as stage persona. Ross Harding, Musician

In many aspects being a solo artist has allowed me certain leniencies that I might not have been able to get away with in a band. Also, there is a limit of constraint and limitation that is taken away, in other words, if you're in a band environment as a group there is a collective that's guiding a project. Ross Harding, Musician

What we saw with Covid is that people live very different lives, it's not always easy to navigate through the environment when one is dealing with individuals. the transition to doing it on my own meant that creative control and responsibility of the project is on me and it makes it easier to run. Ross Harding, Musician

It still acts as a kind of band in the sense that it is musicians that play live with me. I've got a phenomenal band. The guys that I make music with are extremely talented musicians. I am a rock-and-roller at heart. My music is edgy, bluesy and guitar-driven. I have gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. I never want somebody to listen to something that I've written and feel worse. than before. Ross Harding, Musician

