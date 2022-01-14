'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
The City of Johannesburg council plans to beef up security for upcoming council meetings.
This comes after a council meeting on Thursday meant to elect a chair of chairs and chairpersons of portfolio committees turned chaotic leaving personnel injured.
Mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says they are reviewing the footage to identify those who were involved in the assaults and lay criminal charges.
Ray White speaks to City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku about this.
I was one of the people who were elbowed down by an ANC male councillor at the Speaker's desk. I am at the hospital now to get checked, I have opened a case and I'm also asthmatic.Belinda Echeozonjoku, MMC on Development Planning - City of Johannesburg
He was preventing me from getting into the speaker's chamber after we were requested to through. In the process of preventing me, he elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out.Belinda Echeozonjoku, MMC on Development Planning - City of Johannesburg
We were advised to open an assault case. I am having chest pains and I didn't sleep last night.Belinda Echeozonjoku, MMC on Development Planning - City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
KwaZulu-Natal farmers frustrated as rain destroys crops and livestock
Eyewitness News KwaZulu-Natal correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso gives an update on the heavy rains that affected farming in the province.Read More
Phumzile van Damme: It was incredibly difficult to be young, black, female in DA
Former Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme speaks about her childhood, career and aspirations. She says the party changed when John Steenhuisen was elected, it became like some sort of a cult.Read More