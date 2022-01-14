'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'





The City of Johannesburg council plans to beef up security for upcoming council meetings.

This comes after a council meeting on Thursday meant to elect a chair of chairs and chairpersons of portfolio committees turned chaotic leaving personnel injured.

Mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says they are reviewing the footage to identify those who were involved in the assaults and lay criminal charges.

Ray White speaks to City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku about this.

I was one of the people who were elbowed down by an ANC male councillor at the Speaker's desk. I am at the hospital now to get checked, I have opened a case and I'm also asthmatic. Belinda Echeozonjoku, MMC on Development Planning - City of Johannesburg

He was preventing me from getting into the speaker's chamber after we were requested to through. In the process of preventing me, he elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out. Belinda Echeozonjoku, MMC on Development Planning - City of Johannesburg

We were advised to open an assault case. I am having chest pains and I didn't sleep last night. Belinda Echeozonjoku, MMC on Development Planning - City of Johannesburg

