Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert





The National State of Disaster has been extended to 15 February 2022.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma gazetted the extension on Friday despite numerous objections that these regulations are no longer necessary.

Ray White speaks to North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk about this.

I think it's a question of keeping their options open and it's more enforcing these regulations under law and the only way that can happen is under the National State of Disaster. Professor Dewald Van Niekerk, Head of African Centre for Disaster Studies - North West University

There has been some serious decisions taken by the government and got challenged in court but I don't think there has been massive abuse of their power. Professor Dewald Van Niekerk, Head of African Centre for Disaster Studies - North West University

