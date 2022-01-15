'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says liver problems don't receive attention in terms of awareness like heart problems and other medical conditions.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nyati says as the second largest organ in the body, the liver is essential to keeping the body functioning properly.
It removes and neutralises poisons in the blood, produces vital agents for us to control infections and helps to remove bacteria. There are over 500 functions the liver does daily.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
The body does not need external detoxification. Why? Because we've got our own built-in mechanism and the key organ to help detoxify is the body is the liver.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions
Dr Nyati says alcohol intake is the number cause of liver damage in South Africa followed by herpatitis.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120315159_image-of-a-doctor-in-a-white-coat-and-liver-above-his-hands-concept-of-healthy-liver-and-donation-.html?vti=mnvhr6skulshq9oj2t-1-7
More from Local
Two of six escaped prisoners rearrested
Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining four escapees.Read More
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week
An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Eyerus app aims to help with contact crime and GBV with quick turnaround time
Co-founder of the Eyerus App Sibusiso Mbhele says they created the app with a vision of protecting, keeping women, children and the LGBTQI safe.Read More
Urgent bail bid for suspected arsonist of Parliament fire
An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire will be heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings.Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More