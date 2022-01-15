'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'





CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati says liver problems don't receive attention in terms of awareness like heart problems and other medical conditions.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Nyati says as the second largest organ in the body, the liver is essential to keeping the body functioning properly.

It removes and neutralises poisons in the blood, produces vital agents for us to control infections and helps to remove bacteria. There are over 500 functions the liver does daily. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

The body does not need external detoxification. Why? Because we've got our own built-in mechanism and the key organ to help detoxify is the body is the liver. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Dr Nyati says alcohol intake is the number cause of liver damage in South Africa followed by herpatitis.

