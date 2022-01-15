Urgent bail bid for suspected arsonist of Parliament fire
CAPE TOWN - An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire will be heard on Saturday morning in the Western Cape High Court.
Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe is undergoing mental evaluation at the Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town after being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
A bed was secured for him at the facility three days ago.
He was arrested soon after the fire erupted at the parliamentary precinct on 2 January.
His lawyer Luvuyo Godla said they were of the view that Mafe was being used as a scapegoat.
PARLIAMENT BUILDINGS ‘SELF-INSURED’
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure said on Friday that all state buildings, including Parliament were "self-insured" and the state would bare its own costs.
The department was clarifying reports about buildings in Parliament being uninsured following the recent fire.
Public Works and Parliament officials yesterday briefed a joint committee on the financial management of Parliament about the ongoing repairs and various interventions.
The Department told MPs that certificates from January and November last year confirmed that all fire safety equipment was in good working order in both the National Assembly and Old Assembly Buildings.
Acting Public Works Director-General Imtiaz Faizel also told MPs that according to the Public Finance Management Act, the state, and the department as the landlord, would shoulder the costs of the damage.
The department also told MPs that upon further inspection, it was found that the fire sprinklers had been inspected following another fire in March.
Faizel said the department was engaging structural engineers to allow investigations to take place.
This article first appeared on EWN : Urgent bail bid for suspected arsonist of Parliament fire
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Two of six escaped prisoners rearrested
Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining four escapees.Read More
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week
An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
Eyerus app aims to help with contact crime and GBV with quick turnaround time
Co-founder of the Eyerus App Sibusiso Mbhele says they created the app with a vision of protecting, keeping women, children and the LGBTQI safe.Read More
'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the function of the lier and how to take care of it.Read More
Only way to enforce regulations is under the National State of Disaster - Expert
North-West University head of African Centre for Disaster Studies Professor Dewald van Niekerk says government can't implement laws without the National State of Disaster, which has been extended to 15 February 2022Read More
'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
City of Johannesburg Development Planning MMC Belinda Echeozonjoku speaks about the disruptions of council meetings.Read More
No indication when power will be restored to Joburg South suburbs - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says it is suspected that the fire at Lotus substation was caused by lightning.Read More
Students urged to apply for funding from #R10GoesALongWay initiative
Fundi chief financial officer Makgau Dibakwane explains how the #R10GoesALongWay initiative works.Read More
Number of high-profile kidnappings underreported in SA - Crime researchers
Chair of the Board and former Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies, Dr Jakkie Cilliers says organised crime in SA is increasing.Read More