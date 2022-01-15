Eyerus app aims to help with contact crime and GBV with quick turnaround time





Joining the effort to fight gender-based violence, an App has been created to fight contact crime.

The app Eyerus, was created by Sibusiso Mbhele and Rob Bentele and launched late in 2022.

This software is designed to safeguard women and minorities with a press of a button.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Eyerus App co-founder Sibusiso Mbhele.

The biggest problem that we've got is that South African is a very beautiful country and sadly it's very unsafe due to persistent high levels of violent crime. Sibusiso Mbhele, Co-founded - Eyerus App

We created the app with a vision of protecting, keeping women, children and the LGBTQI safe. Sibusiso Mbhele, Co-founded - Eyerus App

Mbhele says they have formed partnerships with a number of security companies across the country.

We have a turnaround time is of 5 to 8 minutes in the urban areas and slightly longer in the outskirts. Sibusiso Mbhele, Co-founded - Eyerus App

Listen to the full interview below: