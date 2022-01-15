Two of six escaped prisoners rearrested





Gauteng police have rearrested two of the six prisoners who escaped en route to a Vosloorus court in Boksburg on the East Rand.

Another suspect was arrested for aiding and abetting Nkululeko Nkomo and Robert Hlatshwayo.

The pair were apprehended in Olivenhoutbosch in Pretoria. Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining four escapees.

Authorities say the six fugitives were freed by three men who were armed with assault rifles from a truck they were being transported in on Friday.