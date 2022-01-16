COVID-19: South Africa records 4,592 new cases, 161 deaths
The Health Department has identified 4,592 positive tests in the last cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,556,633.
Unfortunately, 161 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 93,278.
The department adds that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health, there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,360,879 with a recovery rate of 94.5%.
The Department says it has administered 28,898,063 million vaccinations to date.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 556 633 with 4 592 new cases reported. Today 161 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 93 278 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 360 879 with a recovery rate of 94.5% pic.twitter.com/0LsaD4IcOA— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 15, 2022
Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 128 deaths and of these, 59 occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 93,117 to date.— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 15, 2022
