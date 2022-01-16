COVID-19: South Africa records 4,592 new cases, 161 deaths





The Health Department has identified 4,592 positive tests in the last cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,556,633.

Unfortunately, 161 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 93,278.

The department adds that due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health, there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 3,360,879 with a recovery rate of 94.5%.

The Department says it has administered 28,898,063 million vaccinations to date.

