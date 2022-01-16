Is it time to move Covid from pandemic to endemic?





The World Health Organisation says it's too early to move Covid-19 from a pandemic to an endemic.

Some countries have started to consider treating covid-19 as an endemic like flu.

South Africa's health department says it will make an announcement soon on the transition.

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Epidemiologist and Community Health Expert Dr Jo Barnes about this.

What it means is that the disease is consistently present in our environment and that the rates of infection are predictable and not spiralling out of control. Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist & Community Health Expert

With Covid-19 the variants will not just now go to bed and disappear. This virus evolves all the time, that is what viruses do but this one is particularly dangerous because this virus is so good at it. Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist & Community Health Expert

