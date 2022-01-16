Tips to allocating your income wisely





Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you allocate your income wisely, it will help you to live within your means and not above them.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Roelofse says it is important to know how much is coming into the house in order to budget.

Before you go anywhere near debt, you should have an allocation towards savings and savings is a life-saving event that occurs throughout your life. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

At least 30% of your income should be allocated towards some sort of provision for the future. Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner

