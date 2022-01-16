



JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have taken over the investigation into Saturday night's break-in and shooting at the SABC's Lesedi FM radio station in Bloemfontein.

Early Sunday morning, security guards found a 27-year-old intruder on the premises.

It was alleged that the suspect attacked security officials. One official managed to draw his service firearm before shooting and wounding the suspect in response.

It was reported that the intruder vandalised the offices, which are a national key point in the city with graffiti threatening the lives of presenters, reportedly linked to their criticism of government officials.

Hawks’ spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the suspect was under police guard in hospital.

Bloemfontein police had reportedly been investigating death threats against Lesedi FM journalists prior to the incident.

SHOCKED

Meanwhile, the Free State Premier's offices has spoken out against the incident.

Spokesperson Sello Pietersen said, “The Premier of the Free State province is shocked to learn of the incident that took place earlier today at the SABC offices. The Premier calls on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in finding those responsible and to mete out the harshest possible punishment. The public broadcaster plays a critical role in the advancement of our democracy and it must be safeguarded and protected at all costs against any form of criminality.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Hawks investigate break-in at SABC's Lesedi FM, death threats against presenters