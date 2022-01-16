Moti family rubbishes reports they applied for an interdict against the police





JOHANNESBURG - The Moti family whose children were kidnapped and held for ransom last year, has broken their silence following their sudden departure to Dubai.

In a statement the family rubbished reports that they have applied for an interdict against the police.

Earlier this month police confirmed that the investigations into the Moti brothers kidnapping hit a snag.

It was widely reported that their father obtained an interdict preventing the brothers from speaking to the police.

But in the statement the family denied this.

They also thanked the public for their support.

