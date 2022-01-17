WATCH: Elephant overturning vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park goes viral





An elephant overturning a vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park has gone viral.

The incident happened on Sunday and it is reported the occupants did not sustain any injuries.

