Has the Wordle craze got you?
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Have you been wondering why social media is flooded with blocks of yellow, grey and green?
It's the latest word puzzle W-O-R-D-L-E.
To play the game, players guess a predetermined five-letter word in just six tries.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : Screengrab
