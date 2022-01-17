'Almost 800 top police officials collectively earn R1 billion annually'
The South African Police Service (SAPS) has almost 200 generals and more than 600 brigadiers collectively earning around R1 billion annually.
The head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Gareth Newham, says the SAPS leadership has been in crisis for over a decade.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Newham says police numbers will drop by a sizeable 24,000 posts over the next three years due to public sector budget cuts.
Despite billions being spent on the police, virtually all the key performance indicators declined. More worryingly the ability to solve murders dropped by 38% and the ability to solve armed robberies by 24%.Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention - Institute for Security Studies
It is really an issue that shows throwing money at the problem won't solve the problem and unfortunately going forward we are going to see fewer police officers. There is a plan to cut over 24,000 police officials over the next three years.Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention - Institute for Security Studies
Listen to the full interview below:
