'Almost 800 top police officials collectively earn R1 billion annually'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:40
Max Coleman Tributes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:12
Association of South African Chambers says Eskom should not punish consumers with tariff increases for its failures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melanie Veness - Vice Chair of the Association of South African Chambers (ASAC)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Inequality widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kwesi Obeng - Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Vehicles sales jump started
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Atomic Habits by James Clear
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - The Naked Scientist, Dr Chris Smith
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by thr... 17 January 2022 1:40 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
WATCH: Elephant overturning vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 January 2022 8:45 AM
View all Local
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Cou... 15 January 2022 12:08 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer... 13 January 2022 12:52 PM
View all Politics
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
View all Business
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management' Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits. 17 January 2022 3:22 PM
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life. 17 January 2022 12:17 PM
Has the Wordle craze got you? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Africa
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Almost 800 top police officials collectively earn R1 billion annually'

17 January 2022 7:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Armed robbery
Murder
Police
South African Police Service
South African Police Service (SAPS)

Head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham says police key performance indicators have declined.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has almost 200 generals and more than 600 brigadiers collectively earning around R1 billion annually.

The head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Gareth Newham, says the SAPS leadership has been in crisis for over a decade.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Newham says police numbers will drop by a sizeable 24,000 posts over the next three years due to public sector budget cuts.

Despite billions being spent on the police, virtually all the key performance indicators declined. More worryingly the ability to solve murders dropped by 38% and the ability to solve armed robberies by 24%.

Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention - Institute for Security Studies

It is really an issue that shows throwing money at the problem won't solve the problem and unfortunately going forward we are going to see fewer police officers. There is a plan to cut over 24,000 police officials over the next three years.

Gareth Newham, Head of justice and violence prevention - Institute for Security Studies

Listen to the full interview below:




17 January 2022 7:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Armed robbery
Murder
Police
South African Police Service
South African Police Service (SAPS)

More from Local

Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication

17 January 2022 1:40 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by three organisations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How different is it to drive an electric car?

17 January 2022 12:07 PM

What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Elephant overturning vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park goes viral

17 January 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's unfortunate that we have absolute silence from the president on Sisulu'

17 January 2022 8:13 AM

Casac Executive director Lawson Naidoo elaborates on why they are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action on Minister Sisulu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Moti family rubbishes reports they applied for an interdict against the police

16 January 2022 3:47 PM

Earlier this month police confirmed that the investigations into the Moti brothers kidnapping hit a snag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks investigate break-in at SABC's Lesedi FM, death threats against presenters

16 January 2022 1:21 PM

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into Saturday night's break-in and shooting at the SABC's Lesedi FM radio station in Bloemfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is it time to move Covid from pandemic to endemic?

16 January 2022 7:59 AM

Epidemiologist and Community Health Expert Dr Jo Barnes explains what an endemic is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 4,592 new cases, 161 deaths

16 January 2022 7:30 AM

The Department says it has administered 28,898,063 million vaccinations to date.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Two of six escaped prisoners rearrested

15 January 2022 12:30 PM

Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining four escapees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week

15 January 2022 12:08 PM

An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Almost 800 top police officials collectively earn R1 billion annually'

Local

'It's unfortunate that we have absolute silence from the president on Sisulu'

Local

Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication

Local

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ex-Eskom manager Mazibuko’s appeal bid of R11.5m forfeiture order dismissed

17 January 2022 4:40 PM

ANC staffers embark on stay-away over unpaid salaries, broken promises

17 January 2022 4:13 PM

Dept relying on court's final decision on publishing matric results

17 January 2022 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA