'It's unfortunate that we have absolute silence from the president on Sisulu'





Various civil society organisations are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Corruption Watch, the Defend Our Democracy campaign, Freedom Under Law, the Helen Suzman Foundation and Judges Matter have issued statements condemning the comments by the minister.

Sisulu raised a number of arguments on South African law in an op-ed which was published on IOL and sparked a debate with many arguing she breached the oath she took when she was appointed to the cabinet

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Casac Executive director Lawson Naidoo says Sisulu suffers from a lack of understanding of what the constitution is, what the role of the rule of law is and the role of an independent judiciary.

The attack that Minister Sisulu has launched on the Constitution and the rule of law and the language that she used to describe the members of the judiciary really does need to be repudiated and it is really unfortunate that we have absolute silence from the president. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

As the head of the cabinet and the head of the national executive, he should be calling ministers to account and to order for comments such as these. We cannot escape that Minister Sisulu is a member of the cabinet, there needs to be some condemnation from the highest office and we've had absolute silence. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

