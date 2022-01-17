Why some people are close to their aunts than parents
Some people are close to their aunts more than their mothers and others prefer talking to their aunts than their mothers.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert about the role of aunts in one's life.
One of the first benefits is that sometimes you can't tell your mom certain stuff and an aunt is somebody that might be outside of the immediate family, you can trust her and she understands your mom.Wilma Calvert, Counsellor - Family Life Centre
Because of mom's responsibility, very often kids feel like they can't really talk. They talk to mom about a lot of things but there are certain issues they rather not talk about.Wilma Calvert, Counsellor - Family Life Centre
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/festive_season_african.html
More from Lifestyle
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'
Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits.Read More
Has the Wordle craze got you?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tips to allocating your income wisely
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it is important to allocate your income wisely so you can live within your means.Read More
'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the function of the lier and how to take care of it.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More