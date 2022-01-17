Why some people are close to their aunts than parents





Some people are close to their aunts more than their mothers and others prefer talking to their aunts than their mothers.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert about the role of aunts in one's life.

One of the first benefits is that sometimes you can't tell your mom certain stuff and an aunt is somebody that might be outside of the immediate family, you can trust her and she understands your mom. Wilma Calvert, Counsellor - Family Life Centre

Because of mom's responsibility, very often kids feel like they can't really talk. They talk to mom about a lot of things but there are certain issues they rather not talk about. Wilma Calvert, Counsellor - Family Life Centre

Listen to the full interview below: