Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication
The Department of Basic Education is facing a legal challenge over its decision not to publish the 2021 matric results on public platforms.
The department said the decision was in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
Three organisations, including Afriforum, have approached the courts to reverse the decision.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about this.
The department is caught in a very tricky situation. On the one side, we have a very long-standing tradition of seeing the results of our National Senior Certificate polished in media platforms and on the other hand we have the POPIA that came into effect in July last year.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
As the department, we are expected to comply with it as we do with any other law.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
The court should tell us how to proceed, as the department, we stand ready to abide by it either way.Elijah Mhlanga, Spokesperson - Department of Basic Education
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
