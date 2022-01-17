Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'
Some companies have opted for a four-day work week while others have opted to work remotely indefinitely.
Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang explains the benefits of a four-day week that they have implemented at Fluxtrends.
These helicopter managers and what companies have learnt during this pandemic is that, if you keep helicopter management it sends a message to your workforce that you don't trust them.Dion Chang, Trend & Design Consultant - Fluxtrends
It is about trust and letting go. If you don't trust your workforce to do it in a different line of productivity so that outcome objective then you hired the wrong people and you don't trust them.Dion Chang, Trend & Design Consultant - Fluxtrends
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_144641676_bucharest-romania-march-31-2020-macro-and-shallow-depth-of-field-image-selective-focus-with-the-zoom.html
More from Lifestyle
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents
Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life.Read More
Has the Wordle craze got you?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tips to allocating your income wisely
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it is important to allocate your income wisely so you can live within your means.Read More
'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the function of the lier and how to take care of it.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More