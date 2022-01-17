Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'





Some companies have opted for a four-day work week while others have opted to work remotely indefinitely.

Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang explains the benefits of a four-day week that they have implemented at Fluxtrends.

These helicopter managers and what companies have learnt during this pandemic is that, if you keep helicopter management it sends a message to your workforce that you don't trust them. Dion Chang, Trend & Design Consultant - Fluxtrends

It is about trust and letting go. If you don't trust your workforce to do it in a different line of productivity so that outcome objective then you hired the wrong people and you don't trust them. Dion Chang, Trend & Design Consultant - Fluxtrends

