'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader





The African National Congress Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane says the chaos that broke out last week was because the speaker of the council Vasco da Gama refused to have the chair of chairs be voted by a secret ballot.

Speaking to John Perlman, Moerane says the speaker bullied them and did not allow them to speak.

The African National Congress has 87 wards out of the 135, it is the majority. We believe that even in council we have more councillors than any other party so you cannot disregard a party with more councillors when we request that a party be done in a particular way. Mpho Moerane, Councilor - City of Johannesburg

It is not an ANC policy. We take that decision when we think it will help us at that particular moment. In this case, we knew that with a secret ballot we will win. Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC Gauteng

The speaker refused us to engage. The speaker did not give us a chance to deliberate, he was a bully, he was bullied us. He said he has made a decision and we must vote. Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC Gauteng

