'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader
The African National Congress Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane says the chaos that broke out last week was because the speaker of the council Vasco da Gama refused to have the chair of chairs be voted by a secret ballot.
Speaking to John Perlman, Moerane says the speaker bullied them and did not allow them to speak.
RELATED: 'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'
The African National Congress has 87 wards out of the 135, it is the majority. We believe that even in council we have more councillors than any other party so you cannot disregard a party with more councillors when we request that a party be done in a particular way.Mpho Moerane, Councilor - City of Johannesburg
It is not an ANC policy. We take that decision when we think it will help us at that particular moment. In this case, we knew that with a secret ballot we will win.Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC Gauteng
The speaker refused us to engage. The speaker did not give us a chance to deliberate, he was a bully, he was bullied us. He said he has made a decision and we must vote.Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week
An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer roads.Read More
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'
African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary.Read More
'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'
Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Who is more shocked? Mashaba and ActionSA's Makhosi Khoza public spat continues
Former Action KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Makhosi Khoz and party leader Herman Mashaba in disagreement about her election as Municipal Public Accounts Committee chairperson in eThekwini.Read More
Zulu royal family battle over succession continues in court
Historian, writer and researcher Prince Zoza Shongwe says this is a matter of civil law versus customary law.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More