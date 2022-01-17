Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools' The national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye says parents shouldn't be made to... 17 January 2022 5:38 PM
Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting The former Orlando Pirates captain's shop was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown and has now moved to Southdal... 17 January 2022 5:37 PM
Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by thr... 17 January 2022 1:40 PM
View all Local
'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting. 17 January 2022 5:16 PM
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Cou... 15 January 2022 12:08 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management' Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits. 17 January 2022 3:22 PM
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life. 17 January 2022 12:17 PM
Has the Wordle craze got you? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader

17 January 2022 5:16 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
City of Joburg
Mpho Moerane
ANC chaos

ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting.

The African National Congress Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane says the chaos that broke out last week was because the speaker of the council Vasco da Gama refused to have the chair of chairs be voted by a secret ballot.

Speaking to John Perlman, Moerane says the speaker bullied them and did not allow them to speak.

RELATED: 'ANC councillor elbowed me and kept his arm on my chest, I almost passed out'

The African National Congress has 87 wards out of the 135, it is the majority. We believe that even in council we have more councillors than any other party so you cannot disregard a party with more councillors when we request that a party be done in a particular way.

Mpho Moerane, Councilor - City of Johannesburg 

It is not an ANC policy. We take that decision when we think it will help us at that particular moment. In this case, we knew that with a secret ballot we will win.

Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC Gauteng

The speaker refused us to engage. The speaker did not give us a chance to deliberate, he was a bully, he was bullied us. He said he has made a decision and we must vote.

Mpho Moerane, Caucus leader - ANC Gauteng

Listen to the full interview below:




17 January 2022 5:16 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
City of Joburg
Mpho Moerane
ANC chaos

More from Politics

Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week

15 January 2022 12:08 PM

An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'

13 January 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa

13 January 2022 12:52 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'

13 January 2022 7:55 AM

African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'

13 January 2022 7:25 AM

Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings

12 January 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who is more shocked? Mashaba and ActionSA's Makhosi Khoza public spat continues

12 January 2022 11:24 AM

Former Action KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Makhosi Khoz and party leader Herman Mashaba in disagreement about her election as Municipal Public Accounts Committee chairperson in eThekwini.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zulu royal family battle over succession continues in court

12 January 2022 8:10 AM

Historian, writer and researcher Prince Zoza Shongwe says this is a matter of civil law versus customary law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?

11 January 2022 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court

11 January 2022 8:21 PM

The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader

Politics

'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools'

Local

Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication

Local

EWN Highlights

China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

18 January 2022 5:43 AM

Sudan security kill seven protesters in anti-coup rallies

18 January 2022 5:39 AM

Martin Luther King's family joins call for US voting reform

18 January 2022 5:32 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA