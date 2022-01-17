Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools' The national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye says parents shouldn't be made to... 17 January 2022 5:38 PM
Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting The former Orlando Pirates captain's shop was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown and has now moved to Southdal... 17 January 2022 5:37 PM
Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by thr... 17 January 2022 1:40 PM
View all Local
'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting. 17 January 2022 5:16 PM
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Cou... 15 January 2022 12:08 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa. 17 January 2022 6:50 PM
View all Business
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management' Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits. 17 January 2022 3:22 PM
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life. 17 January 2022 12:17 PM
Has the Wordle craze got you? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 January 2022 8:54 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments (scroll up to listen).

Gradidge reviewed “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear.

In the end, I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was sceptical… He gets into the mind of the reader…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

The goal is not to read a book, the goal is to become a reader. The goal is not to run a marathon, it’s to become a runner…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

The key idea behind the book is the power of small changes over time…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

The one thing about this book that irritated me is that it lends itself to listicles…

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments

I have a client who invested R17 a month since 1979… A year ago, there was just over R1 million in that investment… It was into an insurance product with high fees...

Craig Gradidge, cofounder - Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Description on Amazon:

No matter your goals, Atomic Habits offers a proven framework for improving - every day. James Clear, one of the world's leading experts on habit formation, reveals practical strategies that will teach you exactly how to form good habits, break bad ones, and master the tiny behaviours that lead to remarkable results.

If you're having trouble changing your habits, the problem isn't you. The problem is your system. Bad habits repeat themselves again and again not because you don't want to change, but because you have the wrong system for change. You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems. Here, you'll get a proven system that can take you to new heights.

Clear is known for his ability to distil complex topics into simple behaviours that can be easily applied to daily life and work. Here, he draws on the most proven ideas from biology, psychology, and neuroscience to create an easy-to-understand guide for making good habits inevitable and bad habits impossible. Along the way, readers will be inspired and entertained with true stories from Olympic gold medallists, award-winning artists, business leaders, life-saving physicians, and star comedians who have used the science of small habits to master their craft and vault to the top of their field.

Learn how to:

  • make time for new habits (even when life gets crazy);
  • overcome a lack of motivation and willpower;
  • design your environment to make success easier;
  • get back on track when you fall off course;

...and much more.

Atomic Habits will reshape the way you think about progress and success and give you the tools and strategies you need to transform your habits - whether you are a team looking to win a championship, an organisation hoping to redefine an industry, or simply an individual who wishes to quit smoking, lose weight, reduce stress or achieve any other goal.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time




