Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting





Former Bafana Bafana defender and Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi has relaunched his restaurant after looting.

His restaurant, Grootman, was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown. Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande’s company came on board to build the new one at Southdale Shopping Center opposite Gold Reef City.

Lekgwathi tells John Perlman more.

It was not easy. They say people show you love when you are no more but the people of South Africa have really shown me love while I am still alive. They made it possible. Lucky Lekgwathi, Soccer legend

We came with a plan to send proposals to organisations and business people. We are back on our feet. Thanks to people like Doctor Khumalo, coach Augusto Palacios, Orlando Pirates players and celebrities who graced the occasion of the reopening. Lucky Lekgwathi, Soccer legend

We don't regret moving from Kliptown to Southdale. Kliptown is a disadvantaged community. The shop was doing well but not the way we wanted. Now people can spend money and the standard of the shop is nice. It has been three weeks and the shop is doing well. Lucky Lekgwathi, Soccer legend

