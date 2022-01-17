'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools'





The National Association of School Governing Body has condemned the actions of two schools in Mabopane for depriving children of stationery after the parents failed to pay R50.

Sowetan reports that the said parents did not come to the school earlier this year and this resulted in the children being punished.

John Perlman speaks to the national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye.

It is wrong when a school is referred to as a no-fee school then you make parents pay school fees through back doors. It is incorrect. It is illegal and it is a criminal activity. Matakanye Matakanye, National secretary - National Association of School Governing Body

