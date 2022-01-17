'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'
Eskom should not punish consumers with tariff hikes for its failures, the Association of South African Chambers (Asac) said in its presentation to the energy regulator (Nersa) said on Monday.
Eskom is applying to increase the price of electricity by 20.5% - almost four times the inflation rate.
RELATED: Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more'
Monday was the first day of public hearings into Eskom’s application.
Nersa will make its decision next month.
Asac slammed Eskom for expecting consumers to pay for the repeated failures and cost overruns at its Medupi and Kusile coal-fired power stations.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Melanie Veness, Vice-Chair at Asac (scroll up to listen).
He also spoke to energy analyst Chris Yelland of EE Business Intelligence.
The private sector cannot be expected to fund these inefficiencies and corruption… Their application for tariffs should be limited to the cost incurred to provide service…Melanie Veness, Vice-Chair - Association of South African Chambers
We’re making bad decisions on already inflated tariffs… It’s unaffordable now… We used to offer the cheapest electricity. We’re now frightfully expensive…Melanie Veness, Vice-Chair - Association of South African Chambers
Who is going to pay for Medupi and Kusile? It happened a long time ago… and the responsible people are long gone… One way or another… we’re going to pay...Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
Restructuring Eskom to make it more efficient requires a lot of political will…Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
Eskom seems to think all its problems can be solved by lifting its price… It will drive Eskom into a death spiral!Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt.Read More
World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa.Read More
How different is it to drive an electric car?
What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
More from Opinion
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More