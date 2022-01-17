



The world’s 10 richest people – all men – more than doubled their wealth since the start of the pandemic – this while poverty and inequality surged, according to a new Oxfam report.

Oxfam referred to the vast inequality as “economic violence”.

The pandemic and governments’ reactions to it have caused 160 million people to slide into poverty.

© dennizn/123rf.com

RELATED: Elon Musk becomes richest person to ever walk the planet – Forbes

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality for Oxfam in West Africa (scroll up to listen).

Covid has been a bonanza for the richest in the world… While the rest of us are worse off… South Africa is part of it. We have some of the richest people on the Continent… Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality - Oxfam in West Africa

Why is this the case? … The problem lies in the structure of the global economy… In the middle of a pandemic, you have the poorest of the poor bearing the brunt… Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality - Oxfam in West Africa

A once-off tax on the wealth of these 10 richest men… They will still be better off than at the start of the pandemic… Kwesi Obeng, Regional Programme Advisor on Inequality - Oxfam in West Africa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : World’s 10 richest people - all men - have doubled their wealth during pandemic