WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: **Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste sadly discontinued**
Actor Patrick Shai has apologised to rapper Cassper Nyovest for insulting him and his mother.
In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, Shai challenges Nyovest to a boxing match using vulgar language.
Nyovest Twitter that he does not know the 'old man' and questioned why his family is dragged into the fight.
Patrick Shai Apology to Cassper Nyovest— 🟣 Mr. Tshweu (@TshweuMoleme) January 17, 2022
Shai had released another video, yesterday, in which he was challenging Nyovest to a fight 🥊, calling him a son of a B.
He boxed himself. TKO! pic.twitter.com/ro6tQxFrrB
What did Cassper Nyovest do/say to the old man? 😭 pic.twitter.com/Pk1Lq4zA6K— Rethabile Ntshinga (@RethaNtshinga) January 17, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Lifestyle
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert
Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'
Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits.Read More
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents
Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life.Read More
Has the Wordle craze got you?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tips to allocating your income wisely
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it is important to allocate your income wisely so you can live within your means.Read More
'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the function of the lier and how to take care of it.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.Read More