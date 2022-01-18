Does POPIA prevent publication of matric results? Court to hear arguments
The High Court in Pretoria will hear arguments against the Basic Education Department’s decision not to release 2021 matric results on media platforms.
The department made the announcement last week saying the decision was in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
The court application by Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant, AfriForum and Maroela Media is asking the court to complete the department to publish the results as they have in previous years.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Director at Werksmans Attorneys Ahmore Burger-Smidt about this.
What we are dealing with is personal information, that exam number that a learner gets constitutes personal information. It is a unique identifier and personal information.Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
The Protection of Personal Information Act in itself does not prohibit the publication of the matric results however the Popia prescribes eight conditions that everyone that deals with information must comply with.Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
