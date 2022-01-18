Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste sadly discontinued
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: **'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest**
It's a sad day for fish paste lovers in Mzansi.
Pioneer has announced it is ending the production of Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste in South Africa.
The company says they chose to stop making the fish paste products towards the end of last year as part of an ongoing portfolio review.
I woke up feeling SO good…only to be informed that they’re discontinuing Fish Paste….I’m already over 2022 😩😩— Fire-Fox (@lana_helberg) January 18, 2022
You’re not alone @bonglez. I LOVE fish-paste and sadly I’m the only one in my family who eats it. My kids can’t stand it 🙈— 𝕄ℙℍ𝕆 (@M_Letsholonyane) January 18, 2022
But fish paste rules!!! On toast!! Yummy 🤤
Who killed #fishpaste and why?— Advocate for a kinder 2022 (@GarethPike4) January 18, 2022
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
More from Local
This is how to spot job scams to avoid being fleeced
Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says you should check the information with what is on the website and generics such as Yahoo and Gmail raise red flags.Read More
Consumers have not been paying the true cost of electricity - Eskom
Eskom regulations general manager Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains why they applied for a tariff hike of more than 20%.Read More
Umalusi approves release of 2021 matric results, worried about irregularities
The Department of Basic Education has been ordered to investigate these irregularities before those implicated are allowed to see their final marks.Read More
DBE ordered to publish matric results on public platforms
AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant - filed an urgent court interdict opposing the DBE's decision to stop publishing results in the media.Read More
Does POPIA prevent publication of matric results? Court to hear arguments
Director at Werksmans Attorneys Ahmore Burger-Smidt talks about the POPIA and the challenge on DBE's decision to scrap publishing matric results.Read More
'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools'
The national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye says parents shouldn't be made to pay through back doors.Read More
Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting
The former Orlando Pirates captain's shop was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown and has now moved to Southdale.Read More
Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by three organisations.Read More
How different is it to drive an electric car?
What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?Read More