Consumers have not been paying the true cost of electricity - Eskom
The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) is continuing with public hearings on Eskom's proposed tariff increase of more than 20%.
Eskom has applied for an electricity price increase for the 2022/2023 financial year, which starts in April.
The power utility has received widespread criticism for the proposed tariff.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Eskom regulations general manager Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje.
We are at a stage where we are not recovering our efficient cost of electricity and we know there have been areas of inefficiency from an operation point of view and from a corruption point of view.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, Regulations general manager - Eskom
We've subsidised all consumers for many years so we are trying to minimise that subsidy and therefore will we have to make further increases.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, Regulations general manager - Eskom
Consumers have not been paying the true cost of electricity, just the efficient cost of electricity for many years which means they have been having a permanent discount.Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje, Regulations general manager - Eskom
Listen to the full interview below:
