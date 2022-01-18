DBE ordered to publish matric results on public platforms
The High Court in Pretoria has granted AfriForum and others an urgent interdict compelling the Department of Basic Education to release the 2021 matric results on media platforms.
Part of the order says the publication of results should not reflect the first names and surnames of the pupils.
AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant, took the matter to the court after the department announced last week that matric results will not be published on media platforms saying the decision was in line with the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
The results will be released to be public on Friday.
The department did not oppose the court application.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 18, 2022
The judge cited poverty as one of the challenges that will see some learners unable to access their results online, whereas a newspaper can reach many hands. TTM
Source : Ahmed Kajee/EWN
