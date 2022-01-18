This is how to spot job scams to avoid being fleeced
You may have seen the posts recently online. Concerned Twitter users warn job-seekers of potential scams and dangerous users who post fake job listings.
We know that youth unemployment levels are at an all-time high so these scammers have a captive audience with their fake job adverts and appeals for young people to attend job fairs and interviews. But how do we stop these and how do we spot which posts and legitimate and which are fake?
Finding the perfect job for you can seem challenging, especially considering the many job descriptions and online tools you can look through. With many opportunities out there, it can also be difficult to discern legitimate job positions from fake offers from scammers. However, there are several key traits of these types of scams and knowing what to look for can help you find reliable and genuine opportunities best suited for you.
Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno tells Clement Manyathela more.
You should be able to corollate the information with what is on the website. Have a description of the role. If the salary and the needs of the role do not corollate that raises a flag. The domain must match that of the company. Check the company profile.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
If it is a generic name such as yahoo or gmail I won't trust that. The best you can do is to report them to the company they purport to represent. Go to the police station as a matter of course.Zanele Luvuno, MD - Transcend Talent Management
Listen below for the full interview....
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Consumers have not been paying the true cost of electricity - Eskom
Eskom regulations general manager Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains why they applied for a tariff hike of more than 20%.Read More
Umalusi approves release of 2021 matric results, worried about irregularities
The Department of Basic Education has been ordered to investigate these irregularities before those implicated are allowed to see their final marks.Read More
DBE ordered to publish matric results on public platforms
AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant - filed an urgent court interdict opposing the DBE's decision to stop publishing results in the media.Read More
Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste sadly discontinued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Does POPIA prevent publication of matric results? Court to hear arguments
Director at Werksmans Attorneys Ahmore Burger-Smidt talks about the POPIA and the challenge on DBE's decision to scrap publishing matric results.Read More
'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools'
The national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye says parents shouldn't be made to pay through back doors.Read More
Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting
The former Orlando Pirates captain's shop was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown and has now moved to Southdale.Read More
Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication
Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by three organisations.Read More
How different is it to drive an electric car?
What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?Read More