Umalusi approves release of 2021 matric results, worried about irregularities

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
EWN: Joburg council votes for chairs of committees
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 17:10
Can SA handle disaster's better
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Anthony Keston, Director of Disaster and resourcing services &Former Disaster manager for Ekurhuleni
Today at 17:20
ZOOM: Binge watching habits- are you addicted?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Mark Griffiths, Director of International Gaming Research Unit Psychology Department, Nottingham Trent University
Today at 17:45
ANC Staffers meet TG, Paul Mashatile
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee
Today at 18:09
Former SARS executive, Johann van Loggerenberg on state capture report and living in fear
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bernard Hotz - Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorneys
Today at 18:10
Corruption stained Bain withdraws from BLSA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 18:12
BMF: Expel companies complicit in state capture
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Esethu Mangcotywa - Deputy President at Black Management Forum
Today at 18:15
Tongaat shareholders vote to hand over control of the company to the questionable Rudland family
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Cohen - Journalist at The Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Interest rates hike cycle and ZAR strengths against the USD
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
John Cairns - Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:50
What South Africa’s excessive rains mean for food prices
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Agricultural Economist at Agricutural Business Chamber
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
SKYPE: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing in Wine
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wade Bales - Founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whisky Affair 2018
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
This is how to spot job scams to avoid being fleeced Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says you should check the information with what is on the website and generics such a... 18 January 2022 12:03 PM
Local

Umalusi approves release of 2021 matric results, worried about irregularities

18 January 2022 11:21 AM
by Eyewitness News
Tags:
Department of Basic Education
Umalusi
2021 matric results

The Department of Basic Education has been ordered to investigate these irregularities before those implicated are allowed to see their final marks.

JOHANNESBURG - Umalusi has approved the release of the matric exam results but it has barred the Basic Education Department from releasing the results of individuals implicated in group copying and those who had early access to the question papers pending an investigation.

The regulator said that it had picked up on a new trend where some pupils were given exam papers earlier than 8:30am as per the rules.

Umalusi said that it was worrying that those entrusted with the responsibility of managing exams were involved in compromising the integrity of the process.

The department has been ordered to investigate these irregularities before those implicated are allowed to see their final marks.

The teachers implicated will also have to be dealt with.

Umalusi chairperson John Volmink: "The executive committee of council approves the release of the DBE November 2021 NSC examination results based on the available evidence that the examinations were administered largely in accordance with examination policies and regulations."

Volmink said that those implicated in group copying must be investigated.

"But in respect of identifying irregularities, that I mentioned and Dr Rakometsi, the DBE is required to block the results of candidates implicated in irregularities, including the candidates involved in group copying, pending the outcome of further DBE investigation," Volmink said.


This article first appeared on EWN : Umalusi approves release of 2021 matric results, worried about irregularities




This is how to spot job scams to avoid being fleeced

18 January 2022 12:03 PM

Transcend Talent Management MD Zanele Luvuno says you should check the information with what is on the website and generics such as Yahoo and Gmail raise red flags.

Consumers have not been paying the true cost of electricity - Eskom

18 January 2022 11:42 AM

Eskom regulations general manager Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje explains why they applied for a tariff hike of more than 20%.

DBE ordered to publish matric results on public platforms

18 January 2022 10:25 AM

AfriForum, Maroela Media and Anlé Spies – a 2021 matriculant - filed an urgent court interdict opposing the DBE's decision to stop publishing results in the media.

Pecks Anchovette and Redro Fish Paste sadly discontinued

18 January 2022 8:32 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Does POPIA prevent publication of matric results? Court to hear arguments

18 January 2022 8:04 AM

Director at Werksmans Attorneys Ahmore Burger-Smidt talks about the POPIA and the challenge on DBE's decision to scrap publishing matric results.

'It's illegal to make parents pay at no-fees schools'

17 January 2022 5:38 PM

The national secretary of the National Association of School Governing Body Matakanye Matakanye says parents shouldn't be made to pay through back doors.

Lucky Lekgwathi on cloud nine as Grootman restaurant reopens after looting

17 January 2022 5:37 PM

The former Orlando Pirates captain's shop was torched during the riots in July last year in Kliptown and has now moved to Southdale.

Basic Education says it will abide by court ruling on matric results publication

17 January 2022 1:40 PM

Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says they are not challenging to urgent court application brought by three organisations.

How different is it to drive an electric car?

17 January 2022 12:07 PM

What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars?

WATCH: Elephant overturning vehicle at iSimangaliso Wetland Park goes viral

17 January 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

