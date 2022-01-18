Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert
Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa says an allergic reaction doesn't often happen the first time you are exposed to what you are allergic to.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Levin says the first time you are exposed, your body will set up a mechanism that is protective.
He adds that most allergies are more common in children than adults.
We've got this paradox almost whereby there are a lot of people who have allergies either unaware of them at all or are completely unable to manage them because they have never accessed the correct care.Professor Mike Levin, Allergy Foundation of South Africa
At the same time, we have a large number of people who think that they've got allergies and avoiding a whole number of things for often really not a good reason. So we've got both overdiagnosis and underdiagnosis and lack of awareness at the same time.Professor Mike Levin, Allergy Foundation of South Africa
It's really important to be 100% sure of what we are dealing with because the diagnosis would be different.Professor Mike Levin, Allergy Foundation of South Africa
