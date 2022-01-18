Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
The home of former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive Johann van Loggerenberg was broken into during the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The break-in comes just days after the home of Themba Maseko - former GCIS CEO and another state capture whistleblower - was targeted by burglars.
Van Loggerenberg presented pivotal evidence before the Zondo Commission.
RELATED: Zondo Inquiry wants Moyane prosecuted - 'Sars was broken down before our eyes'
In a statement issued through his lawyers, van Loggerenberg says he has reason to suspect the home invasion was no ordinary crime.
"Entry was attempted with some sophistication via various entry points at my home in a very suspicious manner."
He calls on government to take decisive action to protect whistle-blowers.
The continued inaction and tardiness of the government in dealing with the entire topic of whistle-blowers spells disaster for our young and developing constitutional democracy.Johann van Loggerenberg, Former Sars executive
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews legal counsel Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans Attorneys.
At each and every juncture a court of law has upheld van Loggerenberg's version as correct. Unfortunately... it has exposed him and others to these types of acts of intimidation.Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans Attorneys
We need to change the culture in our country... There has to be respect for law and order...Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans Attorneys
There's very little doubt... that these acts that happened to him and perhaps to Mr Maseko are perpetrated by people who are connected in such a manner that they feel that they can act with impunity. That has to stop.Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans Attorneys
The time has come, says Hotz, where South Africa has to step up and properly protect whistle-blowers.
He points out that the laws to do so already exist and that Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has made specific suggestions in the first part of the State Capture Report.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
