Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout
International consulting firm Bain & Company has withdrawn its membership from Business Leadership SA (BLSA).
The US-based company features large in the first part of the State Capture Report, in the section devoted to the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
BLSA came in for strong criticism when it re-admitted Bain after suspending the firm in 2018 for its alleged role in capturing the state.
"Our membership should not distract from the important work BLSA does on behalf of the business community for the good of South Africa" Bain says in a statement.
The company apologises for any damage it caused to Sars but says it was "an unwitting participant”.
BLSA says it's accepted Bain's decision in a statement that reaffirms a commitment "to ensuring that all those involved in state capture are appropriately held to account".
Ray White interviews BLSA CEO Busi Mavuso.
We are on record as saying that the focus of BLSA at the moment is to actually look at how we work with the National Prosecuting Authority, so that we can ensure that we bring all of these people that have been involved in state capture projects to book...Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
... and yes, that includes the Bain executives that were conducive to any state capture projects.Busi Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa
Listen to the interview with the BLSA CEO on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/gyddik/gyddik1711/gyddik171100014/90559447-saransk-russia-november-05-2017-bain-company-logo-with-financial-reports-.jpg
