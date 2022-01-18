They can publish leaners' ID numbers but not names - Mary Metcalfe





Senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg Mary Metcalfe says the issue of matric results being made public has been debated for a number of years.

On Tuesday the High Court in Pretoria granted AfriForum and others an urgent interdict compelling the Department of Basic Education to release the 2021 matric results on media platforms.

The department of basic education has announced that it would publish the results on public platforms.

John Perlman speaks to Metcalfe about this.

There have been instances where perhaps the information has been wrong and students have been traumatised because of the underlying anxiety that people are identifiable. Mary Metcalfe, Senior research associate - University of Johannesburg

My reading of the order given today is that they can be published with the ID number of the learner but not their name. Mary Metcalfe, Senior research associate - University of Johannesburg

