'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions'





Schools that wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams achieved a pass rate of 98.39%.

This is an increase from the 98.06% achieved in 2020.

A total of 12,857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates from 238 examination centres in 267 venues across Southern Africa wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate exams.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to some top achievers.

I am so happy with these results, I really am proud. My goal was to get four distinctions. I hope to get into the field of applied mathematics. Makanaka Nyengerai, Matriculant - Dainfern College

Matriculant from Redhill school Amaya Lakmeeharan got eight distinctions and advises those who will do matric this year to start preparing early.

It was difficult but because we had the experience of online learning it lightened the load a little bit for grade 12. I plan to study for a BSc in Biotechnology and Molecular technology. Amaya Lakmeeharan, Matriculant - Redhill school

Listen to the full interviews below:

The top achiever at St David’s Marist Inanda Mohamed Zidan Cassim received ten distinctions.

I am really really excited. For me, it was a challenge in terms of the workload but the support system and the access to the great teachers allowed me to get the 10 to be honest. I'm really interested in computer and electrical engineer or engineering as a whole. Mohamed Zidan Cassim, Matriculant - St David’s Marist Inanda

Joshua Dacre from St David’s Marist Inanda got eight distinctions and says he wants to study chemical engineering at Stellenbsh University.

I really felt English was a difficult subject this year and it was probably the subject I struggled with, numbers are my thing. Joshua Dacre, Matriculant - St David’s Marist Inanda

Listen to the full interviews below: