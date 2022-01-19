Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
EFF to check employment ratio of South Africans to foreign nationals in restaurants
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Adv Tertius Wessels
Tufan Yerebakan, Restaurant owner, KREAM
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Today at 10:35
The Humiliation of black people through cheap labour
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Angela Deh, Clinical psychologist
Today at 11:05
Listener's choice: What is the role of intelligence?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea- Judgement in religious settings
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:09
[CONFIRMED] CPI
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - James Webb telescope is a modern attempt to build the pyramids.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 January 2022 7:55 AM
'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions' Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021 top achievers share their excitement. 19 January 2022 7:43 AM
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA' Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement. 18 January 2022 8:57 PM
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain). 18 January 2022 7:18 PM
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg. 18 January 2022 6:39 PM
'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting. 17 January 2022 5:16 PM
'Rights offer deal will see Tongaat Hulett owned by notorious Zimbabwe family' The Money Show interviews Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen about the approval of Tongaat's R4 billion rights issue. 18 January 2022 8:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 January 2022 8:00 AM
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest. 18 January 2022 3:24 PM
WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 January 2022 8:56 AM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it's not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions'

19 January 2022 7:43 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Matric
exams
2022 IEB matric results
distinctions

Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021 top achievers share their excitement.

Schools that wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams achieved a pass rate of 98.39%.

This is an increase from the 98.06% achieved in 2020.

A total of 12,857 full-time and 968 part-time candidates from 238 examination centres in 267 venues across Southern Africa wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate exams.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to some top achievers.

I am so happy with these results, I really am proud. My goal was to get four distinctions. I hope to get into the field of applied mathematics.

Makanaka Nyengerai, Matriculant - Dainfern College

Matriculant from Redhill school Amaya Lakmeeharan got eight distinctions and advises those who will do matric this year to start preparing early.

It was difficult but because we had the experience of online learning it lightened the load a little bit for grade 12. I plan to study for a BSc in Biotechnology and Molecular technology.

Amaya Lakmeeharan, Matriculant - Redhill school

Listen to the full interviews below:

The top achiever at St David’s Marist Inanda Mohamed Zidan Cassim received ten distinctions.

I am really really excited. For me, it was a challenge in terms of the workload but the support system and the access to the great teachers allowed me to get the 10 to be honest. I'm really interested in computer and electrical engineer or engineering as a whole.

Mohamed Zidan Cassim, Matriculant - St David’s Marist Inanda

Joshua Dacre from St David’s Marist Inanda got eight distinctions and says he wants to study chemical engineering at Stellenbsh University.

I really felt English was a difficult subject this year and it was probably the subject I struggled with, numbers are my thing.

Joshua Dacre, Matriculant - St David’s Marist Inanda

Listen to the full interviews below:




