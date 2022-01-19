You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert





Should you make your bed immediately when you wake up?

Cleanhome_cleanmind says you shouldn't. In the TikTok video, she says leaving your bed unmade for an hour is a good solution to reduce the number of dust mites. Hmmm.

