You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
EFF to check employment ratio of South Africans to foreign nationals in restaurants
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Adv Tertius Wessels
Tufan Yerebakan, Restaurant owner, KREAM
Vuyani Pambo - EFF National Spokesperson
Today at 10:35
The Humiliation of black people through cheap labour
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Angela Deh, Clinical psychologist
Today at 11:05
Listener's choice: What is the role of intelligence?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea- Judgement in religious settings
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:09
[CONFIRMED] CPI
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - James Webb telescope is a modern attempt to build the pyramids.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko says the security of whistleblowers should be made a priority. 19 January 2022 9:17 AM
WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 January 2022 7:55 AM
'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions' Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021 top achievers share their excitement. 19 January 2022 7:43 AM
View all Local
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA' Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement. 18 January 2022 8:57 PM
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain). 18 January 2022 7:18 PM
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg. 18 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Politics
'Rights offer deal will see Tongaat Hulett owned by notorious Zimbabwe family' The Money Show interviews Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen about the approval of Tongaat's R4 billion rights issue. 18 January 2022 8:21 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt. 17 January 2022 7:35 PM
View all Business
You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 January 2022 8:00 AM
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest. 18 January 2022 3:24 PM
WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 January 2022 8:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Lifestyle

You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert

19 January 2022 8:00 AM
by Zanele Zama
Sleeping
'Whats Gone Viral'
bed
'Khabazela

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral

Should you make your bed immediately when you wake up?

Cleanhome_cleanmind says you shouldn't. In the TikTok video, she says leaving your bed unmade for an hour is a good solution to reduce the number of dust mites. Hmmm.

@cleanhome_cleanmind

#cleantok #cleanhacks #mumsoftiktok #cleaning Letting your bed air out( for at least 1 hour) is a good solution to reduce the number of dust mites.

♬ original sound - Tori

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




19 January 2022 8:00 AM
by Zanele Zama
Sleeping
'Whats Gone Viral'
bed
'Khabazela

More from Lifestyle

Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert

18 January 2022 3:24 PM

Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest.

Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest

18 January 2022 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Read More arrow_forward

Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'

17 January 2022 3:22 PM

Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits.

Read More arrow_forward

Why some people are close to their aunts than parents

17 January 2022 12:17 PM

Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life.

Read More arrow_forward

Has the Wordle craze got you?

17 January 2022 8:54 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Read More arrow_forward

Tips to allocating your income wisely

16 January 2022 1:48 PM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it is important to allocate your income wisely so you can live within your means.

Read More arrow_forward

'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'

15 January 2022 8:39 AM

CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the function of the lier and how to take care of it.

Read More arrow_forward

'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'

13 January 2022 8:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show

Read More arrow_forward

Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?

13 January 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.

Read More arrow_forward

They can publish leaners' ID numbers but not names - Mary Metcalfe

Local

Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted

Business Local Politics

'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions'

Local

Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko

Local

Fearing more violence, City of CT calls for calm after Codeta leader killed

19 January 2022 8:12 AM

Tonga races to clear runway for volcano aid flights

19 January 2022 7:54 AM

Life Esidimeni inquest: Ex-Gauteng Health official to continue giving evidence

19 January 2022 7:51 AM

