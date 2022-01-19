You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral
Should you make your bed immediately when you wake up?
Cleanhome_cleanmind says you shouldn't. In the TikTok video, she says leaving your bed unmade for an hour is a good solution to reduce the number of dust mites. Hmmm.
@cleanhome_cleanmind
#cleantok #cleanhacks #mumsoftiktok #cleaning Letting your bed air out( for at least 1 hour) is a good solution to reduce the number of dust mites.♬ original sound - Tori
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_111082397_hotel-room-abstract-interior-lamp-near-the-bed.html
More from Lifestyle
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert
Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest.Read More
WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'
Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits.Read More
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents
Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life.Read More
Has the Wordle craze got you?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tips to allocating your income wisely
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it is important to allocate your income wisely so you can live within your means.Read More
'The body does not need external detoxification, the liver does that'
CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about the function of the lier and how to take care of it.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More