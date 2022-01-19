WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral
A video of people scrambling for cash after a cash in transit van was bombed has gone viral.
The police have not disclosed how much money the robbers got away with.
The heist took place on the N1/N7 in Cape Town.
Today’s #CITRobbery N1/N7 Cape Town: Scramble for cash after the robbers left. pic.twitter.com/SvN6gaE6dx— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 18, 2022
