Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña
It has been raining in Johannesburg so much this summer. How much has this got to do with climate change? The South African Weather Service released a statement today about the La Niña-Southern Oscillation.
The forecast says that more rain.
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen has more.
We are currently in La Niña. What this means is that we are expecting above-normal rainfall. This forecast has been in place already last year. Seasonal forecasters were seeing the signals for our summer season. La Niña is still going to be in circulation for the remainder of summer even into early autumn there is a possibility of above-normal rainfall.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
La Niña - the opposite is el nino - is a global phenomenon is linked with sea-surface temperature, it depends on where you are on the globe. We still see some rain in Gauteng and we expect showers all of today. We have a Level 2 warning of rainfall for today. Tomorrow it will start to clear, that is good news.Elizabeth Viljoen, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29307450_bad-weather-caution-warning-sign.html?vti=3634ol-1-58
More from Local
Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo talks about the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.Read More
Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour
Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity before food.Read More
My foreign staff with legal working visas are afraid of EFF visit - KREAM owner
Clement Manyathela speaks to Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and KREAM restaurant owner Tufan Yerebakan about the party's visit to the mall.Read More
Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko
Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko says the security of whistleblowers should be made a priority.Read More
WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions'
Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021 top achievers share their excitement.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout
The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).Read More
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.Read More