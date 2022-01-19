Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:16
EWN: Search continues for missing boy in Ladysmith
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:20
Matriculants Celebrate results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sanjika Senarathne, Rhodean School pupil with 8 distinctions
John Cockayne, Redhill Pupil with 9 distinctions
Today at 15:50
Drunken driving prosecutions - Could this reduce road fatalities?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Hennie Klopper - Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation at University of Pretoria
Today at 16:10
Restaurant Collective met with EFF
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Grace Harding, Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 16:20
Coastals schools reopen: Good Hope Meat Hyper allows parents to start work later
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reaaz Ahmed, Owner of Good Hope Meat Hyper in Salt River
Today at 16:50
Afriforum on a bid to end state of disaster.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacques Broodryk - Campaigns Manager at AfriForum
Today at 17:10
PRASA update
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane, PRASA Chairperson
Today at 17:20
70 Questions Ministers refused to answer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter for News24
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since March 2017, when it increased by 6.1%.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib
Today at 18:15
Patrick Soon-Shiong and SAMRC launch African vaccine headquarters
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
[PRE-RECORD] Software company Karooooo increases its subscribers by 18% to 1.47-million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
CEO Zak Calisto - CEO of Karooooo
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - James Webb telescope is a modern attempt to build the pyramids.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mokgadi Mabela - CEO of Native Nosi
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa

19 January 2022 2:25 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
PRASA
Trains
New trains
Mabopane

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo talks about the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.

Trains are back on track on the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.

The trains carried passengers to the Mabopane, Pretoria North, Mountain View, Hercules and Pretoria train stations.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo about th

It was humbling when we took the ride, the commuters some of them were close to tears appreciating us for returning the service, thanking the minister on board and thinking Prasa. Others came and asked that we sustain this.

David Mphelo, Acting group chief executive officer - Prasa

David Mphelo, Acting group chief executive officer - Prasa

Mabopane has 23 stations and we are operating five and we are busy revamping the next six so we can carry more people along this corridor.

David Mphelo, Acting group chief executive officer - Prasa

David Mphelo, Acting group chief executive officer - Prasa

Listen to the full interview below:




19 January 2022 2:25 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
PRASA
Trains
New trains
Mabopane

Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña

19 January 2022 1:36 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says La Niña is still going to be in circulation for the remainder of summer and even into early autumn there is a possibility of above-normal rainfall.

Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour

19 January 2022 12:06 PM

Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity before food.

My foreign staff with legal working visas are afraid of EFF visit - KREAM owner

19 January 2022 11:25 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and KREAM restaurant owner Tufan Yerebakan about the party's visit to the mall.

Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko

19 January 2022 9:17 AM

Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko says the security of whistleblowers should be made a priority.

WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral

19 January 2022 7:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions'

19 January 2022 7:43 AM

Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021 top achievers share their excitement.

'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'

18 January 2022 8:57 PM

Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.

Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout

18 January 2022 7:18 PM

The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).

Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted

18 January 2022 6:39 PM

Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.

They can publish leaners' ID numbers but not names - Mary Metcalfe

18 January 2022 5:19 PM

Senior research associate at the University of Johannesburg Mary Metcalfe reacts to the matric results court ruling.

