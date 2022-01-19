Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa
Trains are back on track on the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.
The trains carried passengers to the Mabopane, Pretoria North, Mountain View, Hercules and Pretoria train stations.
Mandy Wiener speaks to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo about th
It was humbling when we took the ride, the commuters some of them were close to tears appreciating us for returning the service, thanking the minister on board and thinking Prasa. Others came and asked that we sustain this.David Mphelo, Acting group chief executive officer - Prasa
Mabopane has 23 stations and we are operating five and we are busy revamping the next six so we can carry more people along this corridor.David Mphelo, Acting group chief executive officer - Prasa
In 2019, before I arrived at Transport, the President took a train trip from Mabopane to Pretoria, unfortunately we got stuck because of cable vandalism.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) January 19, 2022
Today Mr President the train is back on the line, it’s on time and doesn’t get stuck. pic.twitter.com/TzEl3XwPgg
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says La Niña is still going to be in circulation for the remainder of summer and even into early autumn there is a possibility of above-normal rainfall.Read More
Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour
Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity before food.Read More
My foreign staff with legal working visas are afraid of EFF visit - KREAM owner
Clement Manyathela speaks to Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and KREAM restaurant owner Tufan Yerebakan about the party's visit to the mall.Read More
Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko
Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko says the security of whistleblowers should be made a priority.Read More
WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'The support system, access to great teachers allowed me to get 10 distinctions'
Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2021 top achievers share their excitement.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout
The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).Read More
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.Read More