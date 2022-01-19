Connecting with employees allows you to get the best out of them - HR specialist
Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng says being compassionate to your employers is not a sign of weakness but a power skill.
Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Sebueng says the past two years have taught people to be more people-centric and to be compassionate.
It's really about how you care and connect to employees. Having the ability to connect with others actually allows you to get the best out of them.Marie Sebueng, Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist
If a leader is going to start with compassion is really around giving a space for people around to authentically share.Marie Sebueng, Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/black_psychologist.html
More from Lifestyle
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert
Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest.Read More
WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
Four-day workweek will suffice in Mzansi, no room for 'helicopter management'
Fluxtrends trend and design consultant Dion Chang talks about reducing working hours and its benefits.Read More
Why some people are close to their aunts than parents
Family Life Centre counsellor Wilma Calvert talks about the role of an aunt in one's life.Read More
Has the Wordle craze got you?
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Tips to allocating your income wisely
Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says it is important to allocate your income wisely so you can live within your means.Read More