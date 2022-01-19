Streaming issues? Report here
Connecting with employees allows you to get the best out of them - HR specialist

19 January 2022 3:56 PM
by Zanele Zama
Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng talks about the effectiveness of compassion in the workplace.

Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng says being compassionate to your employers is not a sign of weakness but a power skill.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Sebueng says the past two years have taught people to be more people-centric and to be compassionate.

It's really about how you care and connect to employees. Having the ability to connect with others actually allows you to get the best out of them.

Marie Sebueng, Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist

If a leader is going to start with compassion is really around giving a space for people around to authentically share.

Marie Sebueng, Human resource and organisational effectiveness specialist

Listen to the full interview below:




