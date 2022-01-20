'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
A promise that raises a smile and creates a distinctively (naughty) persona.
That's how branding expert Andy Rice describes The Courier Guy's slightly risqué pay-off line "We'd Love to Handle Your Package".
Rice says it bears out his view that there is no linear relation between the cost and the effect of a big idea.
It's "relevant but cheeky" and earns his advertising hero of the week award.
It's naughty but nice... I think it stays on the right side of the line... and it's actually quite relevant...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's a line that certainly makes him smile when he drives past the company's offices, says Rice.
I'm quite sure it helps to make The Courier Guy a brand with a bit of personality.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Courier Guy discussion at 11:41):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/TheCourierGuy/photos/10159515565678554
