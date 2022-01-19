'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Setting up a financial plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'There is minimal detection of people who drive under the influence of alcohol' University of Pretoria Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation Hennie Klopper talks about the diffi... 19 January 2022 5:14 PM
Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity b... 19 January 2022 12:06 PM
View all Local
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA' Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement. 18 January 2022 8:57 PM
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain). 18 January 2022 7:18 PM
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg. 18 January 2022 6:39 PM
View all Politics
The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering 19 January 2022 7:15 PM
All this lovely rain – it’s too much, and might mean higher food prices Ray White interviews Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 19 January 2022 11:22 AM
'Rights offer deal will see Tongaat Hulett owned by notorious Zimbabwe family' The Money Show interviews Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen about the approval of Tongaat's R4 billion rights issue. 18 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Business
You shouldn't make your bed first thing in the morning, warns cleaning expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 January 2022 8:00 AM
Some people wrongly avoid a number of things thinking they have allergy - Expert Professor Mike Levin from the Allergy Foundation of South Africa talks about allergies and how they manifest. 18 January 2022 3:24 PM
WATCH: 'Askies, I'm sorry' Actor Patrick Shai apologies to Cassper Nyovest Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 January 2022 8:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
View all Sport
I never want to write music that will make someone feel worse - Ross Harding The blues-rock musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that he has gravitated towards lyrical content that is catharsis. 14 January 2022 3:23 PM
A chance to tick a bucketlist music concert off your list in 2022 February 2022 is about to be sizzling hot - and it’s not just because love is in the air. 14 January 2022 2:54 PM
WATCH: Lady searching for 'dream man' on TiKTok shocked when wife reaches out Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 January 2022 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
Pig's heart transplanted into human 'is genetically modified' University of the Witwatersrand head of division for cardiology Dr Nqoba Tsabedze talks about organ transplants and the pig's hea... 13 January 2022 3:27 PM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

19 January 2022 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
EFF
Xenophobia
The Money Show
Mall of Africa
Bruce Whitfield
POPI Act
POPIA
Werksmans Attorneys
Ahmore Burger-Smidt

Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.
EFF leader Julius Malema leaves a Mall of Africa restaurant in Midrand during his visit on 19 January 2022. Picture: EFF/Twitter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hit the headlines on Wednesday when they arrived at Midrand restaurants to "check" the employment ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals.

Bruce Whitfield describes the scenes that ensued as "ridiculous showmanship".

RELATED: Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF

The worst part was owners handing over information demanded by a political party! I would assume that the Department of Labour might be within its rights to go and check the employment status of workers; Home Affairs even... but a political party! It's thuggish, it's threatening and probably thoroughly illegal as well.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice and Cybercrime Practice at Werksmans Attorneys.

Does the action of the EFF mean that anyone can go into a workplace and demand a list of employees and their citizenship status?

Burger-Smidt's answer is 'an unequivocal no'.

If we just consider this from a data privacy angle or the Protection of Personal Information [Popi) Act, Popia clearly provides for the privacy of information of individuals - so the employees at these restaurants...

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys

... but then also... for juristic entities, so the restaurant itself... They are entitled to the protection of their personal information...

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys

To be frank, employee records or a list of employees and the details of those employees constitute the private information of the restaurant!

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys

No-one can just come around and claim access to this information, she emphasizes.

Burger-Smidt says that, technically, the restaurants were also in breach of the Popi Act if they released the info to an unauthorised person.

The Popi Act requires that you safeguard the information and that you can only disclose it under certain circumstances, so you can't just make the information available to whoever walks through your door... You have to bring a Paia request...

Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys

She says that in this case, the affected employees are entitled to lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator.

Listen to the audio clip below for more detail:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'




19 January 2022 8:39 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
EFF
Xenophobia
The Money Show
Mall of Africa
Bruce Whitfield
POPI Act
POPIA
Werksmans Attorneys
Ahmore Burger-Smidt

More from Business

'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'

19 January 2022 7:38 PM

The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future

19 January 2022 7:15 PM

Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%

19 January 2022 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

All this lovely rain – it’s too much, and might mean higher food prices

19 January 2022 11:22 AM

Ray White interviews Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'

18 January 2022 8:57 PM

Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Rights offer deal will see Tongaat Hulett owned by notorious Zimbabwe family'

18 January 2022 8:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen about the approval of Tongaat's R4 billion rights issue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout

18 January 2022 7:18 PM

The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted

18 January 2022 6:39 PM

Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time

17 January 2022 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Used car sales are booming - and prices are skyrocketing

17 January 2022 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews We Buy Cars founder Faan van der Walt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'

19 January 2022 7:38 PM

The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%

19 January 2022 6:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AfriForum heads to court as 'a permanent state of disaster damages economy'

19 January 2022 5:22 PM

AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk says it's time everything goes back to normal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is minimal detection of people who drive under the influence of alcohol'

19 January 2022 5:14 PM

University of Pretoria Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation Hennie Klopper talks about the difficulties of prosecuting drunken drivers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa

19 January 2022 2:25 PM

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo talks about the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña

19 January 2022 1:36 PM

South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says La Niña is still going to be in circulation for the remainder of summer and even into early autumn there is a possibility of above-normal rainfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour

19 January 2022 12:06 PM

Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity before food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

My foreign staff with legal working visas are afraid of EFF visit - KREAM owner

19 January 2022 11:25 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and KREAM restaurant owner Tufan Yerebakan about the party's visit to the mall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko

19 January 2022 9:17 AM

Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko says the security of whistleblowers should be made a priority.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Video of people scrambling for money from a bombed CIT van goes viral

19 January 2022 7:55 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'

18 January 2022 8:57 PM

Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout

18 January 2022 7:18 PM

The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted

18 January 2022 6:39 PM

Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader

17 January 2022 5:16 PM

ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week

15 January 2022 12:08 PM

An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'

13 January 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa

13 January 2022 12:52 PM

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer roads.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'

13 January 2022 7:55 AM

African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'

13 January 2022 7:25 AM

Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings

12 January 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'

Business Local Politics

AfriForum heads to court as 'a permanent state of disaster damages economy'

Local

Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña

Local

EWN Highlights

Nehawu, Parly reach wage hike agreement

19 January 2022 8:28 PM

Bank statements prove Onthatile Sebati paid alleged hitmen R100,000

19 January 2022 8:06 PM

Gambia's Barrow sworn in for second presidential term

19 January 2022 7:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA