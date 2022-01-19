'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hit the headlines on Wednesday when they arrived at Midrand restaurants to "check" the employment ratio between South Africans and foreign nationals.
Bruce Whitfield describes the scenes that ensued as "ridiculous showmanship".
RELATED: Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
The worst part was owners handing over information demanded by a political party! I would assume that the Department of Labour might be within its rights to go and check the employment status of workers; Home Affairs even... but a political party! It's thuggish, it's threatening and probably thoroughly illegal as well.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
[In Pictures]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema addressing members of the media, after visiting restaurants at the mall of Africa today to check the employment ratio between South African citizens and foreign nationals. #MalemaRestaurantVisit pic.twitter.com/pWCWv4fJG0— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 19, 2022
[MUST WATCH]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema says South Africans will feel neglected if industries exclude them and employ only foreign nationals.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) January 19, 2022
He adds that we must all share the little resources that we have, emphasizing that, sharing doesn't mean exclusion. #MalemaRestaurantVisit pic.twitter.com/RHkLJM1TiR
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice and Cybercrime Practice at Werksmans Attorneys.
Does the action of the EFF mean that anyone can go into a workplace and demand a list of employees and their citizenship status?
Burger-Smidt's answer is 'an unequivocal no'.
If we just consider this from a data privacy angle or the Protection of Personal Information [Popi) Act, Popia clearly provides for the privacy of information of individuals - so the employees at these restaurants...Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
... but then also... for juristic entities, so the restaurant itself... They are entitled to the protection of their personal information...Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
To be frank, employee records or a list of employees and the details of those employees constitute the private information of the restaurant!Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
No-one can just come around and claim access to this information, she emphasizes.
Burger-Smidt says that, technically, the restaurants were also in breach of the Popi Act if they released the info to an unauthorised person.
The Popi Act requires that you safeguard the information and that you can only disclose it under certain circumstances, so you can't just make the information available to whoever walks through your door... You have to bring a Paia request...Ahmore Burger-Smidt, Head of of Data Privacy Practice - Werksmans Attorneys
She says that in this case, the affected employees are entitled to lodge a complaint with the Information Regulator.
Compliance with labour laws https://t.co/BEjM1j3CWn pic.twitter.com/Br7im71R3n— Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) January 19, 2022
Listen to the audio clip below for more detail:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Source : https://twitter.com/EFFSouthAfrica/status/1483727492573802497/photo/3
More from Business
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'
The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.Read More
The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future
Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineeringRead More
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
All this lovely rain – it’s too much, and might mean higher food prices
Ray White interviews Wandile Sihlobo, an agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More
'Rights offer deal will see Tongaat Hulett owned by notorious Zimbabwe family'
The Money Show interviews Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen about the approval of Tongaat's R4 billion rights issue.Read More
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout
The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).Read More
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
More from Local
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'
The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.Read More
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9%
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI.Read More
AfriForum heads to court as 'a permanent state of disaster damages economy'
AfriForum campaigns manager Jacques Broodryk says it's time everything goes back to normal.Read More
'There is minimal detection of people who drive under the influence of alcohol'
University of Pretoria Emeritus Professor specialising in the law of third-party compensation Hennie Klopper talks about the difficulties of prosecuting drunken drivers.Read More
Commuters in Mabopane were excited to have the trains back today - Prasa
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa acting group chief executive officer David Mphelo talks about the Mabopane-to-Pretoria line.Read More
Rain to start clearing tomorrow but Gauteng will continue to experience La Niña
South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen says La Niña is still going to be in circulation for the remainder of summer and even into early autumn there is a possibility of above-normal rainfall.Read More
Shortage of jobs worsens humiliation of black people through cheap labour
Clinical psychologist Angela Deh says studies show that priority expenses in low-income households are transport and electricity before food.Read More
My foreign staff with legal working visas are afraid of EFF visit - KREAM owner
Clement Manyathela speaks to Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and KREAM restaurant owner Tufan Yerebakan about the party's visit to the mall.Read More
Attacks on witnesses, whistleblowers should worry everyone - Themba Maseko
Former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko says the security of whistleblowers should be made a priority.Read More
More from Politics
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More
Bain drops membership of Business Leadership SA amid state capture fallout
The Money Show interviews Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership South Africa (criticised for its defence of Bain).Read More
Home of ex-Sars exec broken into days after another whistleblower targeted
Ray White interviews Bernard Hotz from Werksmans Attorneys, legal counsel for Johann van Loggerenberg.Read More
'City of Joburg speaker bullied us,' says ANC caucus leader
ANC Gauteng caucus leader Mpho Moerane gives details about the chaos that happened at the City of Johannesburg council meeting.Read More
Bail hearing for suspected Parliament arsonist postponed to next week
An urgent bail hearing of the man implicated in the devastating Parliament fire was heard on Saturday in the Western Cape High Court.Read More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
Aarto Act being declared unconstitutional, invalid is big win for society - Outa
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenhage says the act was open to corruption and fraud and does nothing to ensure safer roads.Read More
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'
African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary.Read More
'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'
Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary.Read More